In the Merchants Building at the Cass County 4-H, attendees found a variety of booths advertising an array of businesses. Some advertise a non-profit organization, others clubs from local schools. In addition to these, fairgoers found handmade craft items made by local businesses.
Here’s a sample of what was offered.
PRISMATIC 3D
From dragons that move to pens that help those with cerebral palsy, Prismatic 3D can print it all. Owner Melissa Harrison said she started this business around a year and a half ago with her partner John Acuff.
“We can custom make just about anything. We can make emblems for your car or you’ve lost a piece off of one of your toys or something, it can be made. He does mostly the resin printing and I do the 3D printing,” Harrison said.
Harrison said she previously owned Thumper’s Attic in Logansport, but she quit that and started this business. To 3D print something, Harrison said they start with a roll of plastic filament. This goes into a machine that melts it and what they programed it to print comes out at the bottom, Harrison said. Prismatic 3D has its own brand of filaments and resins as well, according to Harrison.
At the fair, Prismatic 3D was selling a variety of 3D printed objects, but Harrison said her favorite things she has printed is an owl whose wings, feet and head moves and dragons. In addition to animals, Harrison said they also 3D print pens called NadPens, which they have a patent on, that are made for disabled people.
“…What they do is they have a tablet because they can’t speak, and then they use [the pen] like a stylus and they touch the tablet all over, and it talks for them… We just sent 300 of them to Puerto Rico,” Harrison said.
Prismatic 3D can be found at their website. Customers can learn more about the products they print or can purchase materials for 3D printing such as filaments.
“It’s really addictive the things that you can make and like I said, we’re helping people with the pen and it’s a really new hobby,” Harrison said. “We want to eventually be able to do prosthetics and other things that can help other people. But the trinkets and stuff are fun too, I mean.”
KAT’S KREATIVE CORNER
Katrina Knight, owner of Kat’s Kreative Corner, sells crocheted items from her home, and at the fair, she sold them in the Merchant’s building. Knight said a family friend got her into crocheting, but she believes the Lord also led her to crocheting.
She said she started her business to make supplemental income, as her husband is a veteran from the Army. Initially, she started selling her items in Miami County, but she had not made anything for a year.
“This is the first event in Cass County that I have done. Because Miami County, I haven’t sold anything in over a year,” Knight said. “And my husband said, ‘okay, you’re either going to have to give it up or you’re going to have to move counties. And I said, ‘I’m not willing to give it up yet.’ And I’m glad that I didn’t give it up because it forced me to pray and because I prayed, I truly believe that He saved my business. I prayed that the Lord would show me if I’m supposed to give it up or not. And I’m not, and I’m very happy about that.”
In addition to crochet, Knight also makes quilts, blankets and amigurumi, which are small stuffed animals made from yarn. Knight said the amigurumi stuffed animals and the blankets are probably her favorite thing to make.
“This year, I’m also donating blankets. I’m making and donating blankets to the police and the hospital, to Riley’s, to Peyton Manning,” Knight said. “… Two of my children are Riley’s patients, and my youngest child is now a Peyton Manning’s patient…”
With the donated blankets, she said it is important for her to share the love of God and know that she is being there for someone who may be going through the same kind of childhood she had. To purchase items from Knight, those interested may call or text her at her personal phone number at 574-398-4826. Knight said she has a voicemail and she will be more than happy to make just about anything.
HUMBLY HOMEMADE
Last year around March, Rylan Preston, 16, started her business Humbly Homemade. For the first time, she sold her items at the Cass County Fair this year.
Preston sells items such as bracelets, stickers, keychains and boho wall hangings. She said she discovered her want to do this business when she started being homeschooled a couple of years ago.
“… I wanted something to do, and I’ve always been a creative person, so a lot of people encouraged me to start something and start making money at a young age so that I could save up for things like a car,” Preston said.
According to Preston, one of her favorite things that she sells are her bracelets because of how customizable they. She also said her keychains are another one of her favorite things to sell because of how they can go with every personality.
“So, my bracelets, I have clay beads and I don’t make the clay beads. I order the clay beads and the string and I string them on and I pick which words I think should go on the bracelets,” Preston said. “And then the keychains, I use string and then I buy the beads and I string them through and like tie them up.”
During the fair, Preston said she had a lot of business and a lot of people came by to support her. She said she also got to meet other people and was very excited about selling in the Merchant’s building. Humbly Homemade can be found on Facebook and Instagram.
