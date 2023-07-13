Llamas are “spit-tacular,” stated a pamphlet given out at the Cass County 4-H llama and alpaca show. On Tuesday, those llamas and alpacas’ handlers got to show the crowd and judges how “spit-tacular” their llamas truly are.
Members of the Cass County 4-H llama & alpaca project participated in the llama show. According to project co-chair Matthew Benner, the project started around 20 years ago. He said the project is significant due to the uniqueness of the animal featured.
“It’s not your typical cow or pig … it’s kind of a unique animal,” Benner said. “It gives a different opportunity than some of the other shows because unlike the cows or the pigs where you just walk the animal out, show them, walk away, the kids get to train their animal to try obstacles and jump over things and just build a relationship with the animal. They work together as a team.”
Three classes participated in the llama show: junior class (grades 3-5), intermediate class (grades 6-8) and senior class (grades 9-12), according to the pamphlet. Each class then participated in three other classes: the public relations class, the pack class and the obstacle class.
The focus of the public relations class was on animal interactions with the community and included a pet session, according to the pamphlet. The pack class was focused on the llama or alpaca wearing a pack they would wear when walking trails or helping to carry heavy items, and the obstacle class focused on having the member train their llama or alpaca to perform tasks, such as going around an obstacle course, the pamphlet said. Points are deducted from a member’s score for having a loose lead, stepping out of bounds or not completing the obstacle instructions that are given by the ring steward, according to the pamphlet.
During the obstacle course, members walked their llama or alpaca through various obstacles, such as walking over a small wooden bridge and around poles. The animals were also tasked with jumping over a beam during the show, among other obstacles.
Showmanship was also judged during the show. According to the pamphlet, judging was based on an exhibitor’s basic skill in fitting, grooming, following directions and style of presenting the animal.
Aspen Moolenaar from Cass County competed in the Senior Class with her llama, Kit-Kat, and Senior Showmanship. Moolenaar, 15, said she was somewhat surprised about winning the award, but she is happy she won it and is glad she got a chance to win it. To prepare for the show, she said she brushed out her llama and made sure she did not have anything in her fur.
“We have to wash them, blow them out with a leaf blower to get all the dirt out and stuff,” Moolenaar said. “And, we just walk them, get them ready.”
Moolenaar said if she were to have done anything different this year, she would have done better things with the obstacle course.
“Kit-Kat wasn’t really enjoying that part,” Moolenaar said.
Kaden Benner, 17, won Overall Llamas in the Senior Division, Master Showmanship, Senior Pack, Senior Obstacles and Senior Public Relationships. He competed with his llama, Miss Prissy, and said putting in countless hours with his llama in and out of the barn led to him winning. To prepare, he said he goes to open shows, and spends two hours with his llama multiple times a week.
“So, we walk them, we do obstacles with them, practice showmanship,” Kaden said.
If he were to do anything different, Kaden said he would have started preparing sooner. He said he began preparing in April, but he thinks March would have been better to start in. Kaden said winning the awards makes him feel great.
“I’ve put so much time and hours with her, and it’s just great to be able to work with her,” Kaden said.
Benner said one of his favorite aspects of the Cass County 4-H Llama & Alpaca Project is that kids learn responsibility. Seeing the work kids put into working with their animal is another one of his favorite aspects, he said.
“They don’t get good at walking the animal around just overnight, they have to spend hours and hours working with … the llamas, walking them around and going over different types of obstacles,” Benner said. “It’s just the hard work that goes into it, seeing the responsibility from the kids.”
