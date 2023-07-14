With how hot the Cass County Fair was, it is nice to cool off with a sweet treat or to grab a good meal to keep the energy up.
Luckily, fairgoers could find both a cold, sweet snack or tasty food at DMK Street Treats, a food trailer run by Pioneer Junior Senior High School teacher Meleita Street.
Street said she and her husband had talked about opening a business for a while. She said when some of their friends were getting out of the business, they bought their food trailer. As a teacher, she said she
“… That kind of pushed us into it,” Street said. “And then, [my husband] is actually a school superintendent, so he works a lot during the summer, so this kind of gives me something to do while he’s off doing his thing.”
The food trailer served food such as hot dogs and chicken wraps during the fair. Alongside this, Street sold ice cream made by Hoosier Daddy’s Homemade Ice Cream from DeMotte, Street said. They came to working together through her husband, as the owner of Hoosier Daddy’s Homemade Ice Cream was a principal in her husband’s school corporation. She said they liked their ice cream, so they offered to sell it in their food trailer.
In addition to ice cream and food, the trailer also sold snow cones in a variety of flavors including root bear and green apple. While DMK Street Treats is from Francesville, according to their Facebook, Street said she enjoys selling her items in Cass County.
“I love coming to Cass County because I get to see my kids, my students that I have during the school year,” Street said. “So, this is one of my favorite weeks of the year.”
