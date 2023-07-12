Keenan Appleton used to watch his older brothers show goats at the Cass County 4-H Fair when he was young. Now, he has his own herd, and on Monday, some of his goats took home a couple titles during the 2023 Cass County Goat Show.
Appleton, 18, won Champion and Reserve Champion for Oberhasli does, as well as winning first in his class for his Sable goat. He said he prepares his goats for showing by washing them, as well as feeding them well and giving them water. Before the show, he said he gives the goats a quick rundown to make sure they are still clean.
According to Appleton, building a connection with the animals and working off of each other is one of his favorite aspects. He said he felt pretty good about winning on Monday, but he felt like he could have done a little better. However, he said he respects the decisions the judge made. He also gave some advice for younger 4-H members.
“[A] little bit of advice to younger members: get involved while you can,” Appleton said. “Ten years seems like a long time, but the last four or five of that, they will fly by.”
When judging dairy goats like the Oberhasli or the Sable, judges evaluate based on four major categories: General Appearance, Dairy Strength, Body Capacity and Mammary System.
Other winners also spoke about their titles won on Monday.
Lily Cunningham’s goat Danny won Champion Oberhasli Junior Doe in the show. Hailing from Cass County, Cunningham, 17, said she has won titles such as this before, such as when she won Grand Champion before during her first year in 4-H. To prepare her goats, she said she and her father would spend four hours a day walking them. Cunningham said it feels great to have won this award.
“This is my ninth year, so next year is going to be my last year,” Cunningham said. “For my cousin Claire [Buck], it’s her tenth year, so this is her last year.”
Claire Buck, an 18-year-old from Cass County, won Reserve Champion in the Oberhasli Junior Doe category. She said this is her first time winning Reserve Champion for goats and animals, which she said was great because this was her last year. Buck said to prepare her goats, she walked and posed them, but she also helped them get used to the feeling of being judged.
“It’s good to touch them a little bit so they get a little bit used to the feeling,” Buck said.
