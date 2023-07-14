Contestants stood in front of the stage Thursday as the judges determined a winner for the 2023 Cass County 4-H Royal Livestock Showmanship Contest and the Cass County 4-H Premier Livestock Showmanship Contest.
The competitors have all shown various animal species, from rabbits to pigs to horses, to demonstrate their skills.
When the names of Josh Vandeburg and Maggie Taylor are finally announced, the crowd roared for the winners.
Vandeburg, an 18-year old tenure member, won Royal Showman and represented the rabbits. Taylor, 17, won Supreme Premier Showmanship this year for the Premier Showman Contest.
During the Royal Showman contest, participants showed llamas, poultry, Myotonic Goats, Pygmy Goats and rabbits, according to a pamphlet given at the show. The winner received a blanket, a duffle bag and a plaque.
The Premier Showman contest saw participants show dairy steers and feeders, horses, sheep, beef, dairy goats, meat goats and swine, the pamphlet says. The winner for this show received a $1,000 scholarship, along with a quad chair, a duffle bag, a cooler bag and a belt buckle.
Vandeburg said that contestants for the Royal Showman are required to go through the steps of showmanship. For example, while showing rabbits, contestants would talk to the evaluator on what a judge would look for in a rabbit.
“For the poultry this year, we were asked to do some basic handling of the duck that we had, pull [it] out of the cage and put it back in, and then we had to answer some questions,” he said. “For the llamas, pygmy and [Myotonic] goats, we pretend we are actually showing them like normal and then the judge evaluates us on how well we show the animals.”
Vandeburg, in his third year competing, said he spent a lot of time practicing and studying. He said that the contest is more of a friendly competition among the contestants and they all worked together. Vandeburg said he is glad he won this year more than any other year.
“I’ve spent a lot of time honing my skills and learning. I would not have been upset if another had won, but I’m kind of glad I did,” Vandeburg said. “I just wish Kaden [Benner] luck [be]cause this was his fifth year in the Royal Showman and he’s only got one more shot at it next year. I hope he can be the llama representative maybe one more time and it’d be good to see him go home with the win next year.”
This year in the Premier Showman Contest, Taylor represented the beef barn, which she said is her favorite species she has represented.
“Last year, I got to represent the swine barn, but [the] beef barn will always win my heart…,” Taylor said.
Taylor said she has been involved with 4-H for nine years. She said she was excited about winning and that she has been chasing this dream and goal for a long time.
“I have 12 cousins that I have watched show all the time, and I’ve learned a lot from them. I’ve shown since I was three years old and shown multiple species, which I think helps a lot,” Taylor said. “I watch a lot of shows… and I practiced my butt off yesterday to give me more experience to allow me [to] win this.”
