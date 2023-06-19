The sun was shining and the smell of delicious barbecue filled the air Saturday as hundreds of people attended Squeal on the Eel at Riverside Park.
After the inaugural event in 2022, this year’s was even bigger with a judged BBQ competition, live music, carousel rides, and art vendors.
The festival was presented by Tyson Foods and 100 percent of the profits will benefit four local charities: Cass County Special Olympics, AMVETS, Immigrant Connection (The Bridge) and Cass County Food & Backpack Programs. Last year’s event raised more than $60,000.
