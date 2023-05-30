Denver Nuggets’ Bobby Jones, second left, Nets’ Julius Erving, fourth left, and New York Nets’ Jim Eakins, right, battle for a rebound during the ABA championship playoff game at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., on May 14, 1976. The Denver Nuggets are the last of the four ABA teams that merged with the NBA to reach the Finals and is stirring up fond memories of the defunct league.