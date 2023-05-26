Indiana last audited its untested sexual assault kits in 2017 when 91 counties submitted data to the Indiana State Police, which found there were 5,396 untested kits in the custody of law enforcement.
As of April 29, 2023, the Indiana State Police reports having about 300 kits that awaited assignment to a forensic scientist.
Despite the progress this would indicate, it’s time for another audit.
House Bill 1642 would have created a $2.5 million Rape Kit Backlog Fund to assist law enforcement agencies and testing labs in eliminating the backlog. In addition, the bill would’ve tasked the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute with managing the grants and providing an annual report to the General Assembly. Unfortunately, it didn’t get out of the corrections committee.
The purpose of such an undertaking isn’t finger-pointing or recrimination. Rather, it would allow Hoosiers – from citizens to victim advocates to elected officials – to assess whether we’re living up to our responsibility to support people who have been sexually assaulted, as well as to the law enforcement community tasked with bringing about justice.
A state police spokesperson told us the standard sexual assault kit contains seven items, and “sometimes additional samples are added by medical staff depending on the specific case scenario.” Because of the variation of kit contents, there is no set time frame or cost of analysis.
The only other lab that tests sexual assault kits is the Marion County Crime Laboratory. In April 2022, Marion County reported having 6,600 untested sexual assault kits. A total of $1.4 million in federal aid was awarded to the city of Indianapolis in 2019 to help the city get a grip on the problem.
A backlog of untested kits is a national problem. According to the advocacy group End the Backlog, there are at least 100,000 untested kits nationwide. However, that’s an estimate because there isn’t any uniformity in reporting guidelines.
The new Indiana budget allocates $2 million yearly for the state’s Sexual Assault Victims’ Fund, and victim advocates say there is a disconnect between what politicians say and what they support.
Although initially pleased to see HB 1642 filed, Beth White was disappointed it didn’t gain any traction. As executive director of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking, White has interacted with legislators living in cognitive dissonance about the state’s sexual assault numbers. Statistically, 1 in 3 Hoosier women has been sexually assaulted, according to coalition data. So it’s likely that includes a person these legislators love.
“(Legislators) choose not to understand what is happening in our state and with our young people,” White told The Journal Gazette. “It’s not just girls; boys are victimized, too. I think (legislators) just don’t want to believe that this kind of thing is going on.”
The Fort Wayne Police Department reported 120 rapes in 2022, a 12.4% drop from the previous year. However, the general belief among specialists and victim advocates is that only 1 in 5 women reports a sexual assault. The department sends all kits to the state lab.
Last year, the YWCA of Northeast Indiana’s sexual violence services served 85 women. Jennifer Rohlf, the organization’s director of empowerment, doesn’t know how many reported their assault to police. But, true to statistics, she’s worked with women so traumatized by what’s happened to them that they do not want to go through the legal process, which can take as long as two years. There’s also the stigma of being a victim: “What did you do?” “What were you wearing?” “Were you drinking?” “Are you sure?”
Survivors of this kind of trauma experience long-term effects, including higher heart disease and cancer rates. There’s an evident linkage to mental health deterioration, including depression, substance abuse and suicide, Rohlf said.
Rohlf said communities need help – particularly rural ones – in increasing the number of sexual assault nurse examiners trained to interview victims, collect evidence and document information for law enforcement and state agencies.
Allen County is fortunate to have the Sexual Assault Treatment Center located in Fort Wayne, which is open 24 hours daily to provide forensic examinations for assault victims. The center serves 17 counties in northern Indiana – which amounts to more than one-sixth of the state.
Hoosiers have a rape kit backlog that needs addressing, but it’s not just about evidence collection. It’s imperative we not have a blinders-on response to the needs of survivors of one of the most violent acts one human can perpetrate on another. It’s time we ask ourselves, “Are we doing enough?” The answer should provoke us to action.
— Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
