The Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers used lottery picks on players who should make their biggest early impact on defense while the rest of the Central Division teams sat out the first round of the NBA draft Thursday night.
Detroit selected wing Ausar Thompson of the Overtime Elite developmental program with the fifth overall selection. Indiana took Houston forward Jarace Walker eighth.
“With my size and my quickness, defense has always been a part of me,” Thompson said. “Teams that win championships play defense.”
Later in the first round, the Pistons traded up to select Houston guard Marcus Sasser with the 25th overall pick and the Pacers selected Belmont forward Ben Sheppard at No. 26.
Detroit and Indiana were the only Central Division teams with first-round picks.
The Pistons received some tough luck in the lottery when they got stuck with the fifth pick despite having the NBA’s worst record at 17-65. But they believe they found a keeper in Thompson.
“We think he has a chance to be an elite defender on the perimeter,” Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said.
Detroit selected Thompson one pick after the Houston Rockets used the No. 4 selection on his twin brother, Amen Thompson. They’re the first set of twins to be selected in the top-10 picks in the same draft.
Thompson, 20, showcased his all-around game by averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.1 blocks while teaming up with Overtime Elite.
The Pacers began the night with the seventh pick but moved down one spot in a trade with the Washington Wizards. Walker, who is 6-foot-8, was the American Athletic Conference’s freshman of the year last season and averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds.
“His defense is very good,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “His rebounding is very good. Those are areas we want to improve.
Indiana allowed 119.5 points per game last season to rank 29th in the league in scoring defense. Detroit’s defense also has been in decline in recent years, causing the Pistons to go seven straight seasons without a winning record.
The Pistons and Pacers added shooting later.
Sasser scored 16.8 points per game, shot 38.4% (96 of 250) from 3-point range and also played strong defense last season as an Associated Press All-America first-team selection. Sheppard scored 18.8 points per game and made 41.5% of his 3-point attempts (80 of 193) for Belmont.
The Pacers’ team needs included improving defensively, finding a consistent power forward, and adding depth on the wing.
Walker’s game most compares to Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon. Both played one season of college basketball. Walker, like Gordon, was a stronger rebounder than scorer coming out of college. Gordon became a better offensive player in time. The Pacers believe Walker can do the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.