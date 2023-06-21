Hepatitis C is a viral liver disease spread through contact with an infected person’s blood. Due to its stealthy nature and often inadequate access to testing, many people who have hepatitis C don’t know it.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 2.4 million Americans live with the virus, but fewer than half are aware. Although easily curable if treated early, undetected infections secretly kill the liver and trigger chronic illnesses, such as cirrhosis and liver cancer, that can lead to death.
Now Hoosiers living with hepatitis C – an estimated 69,000 adults – or those at risk of contracting the virus have access to screenings and care through “Connect to Cure,” a collaboration between the state and two organizations based in Marion County.
“In Indiana, we have a really large population of people living with hepatitis C, and a lot of people don’t know,” The Damien Center’s Seth Thomas, program manager of Connect to Cure, told The Journal Gazette. “Actually, in 2018 and 2019, Indiana had the highest rate of hepatitis C in the whole entire nation. That’s why it’s really important.”
The Damien Center and the Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis are training 37 care coordinators and support specialists to test residents for hepatitis C, manage cases and link those who contract the virus to care. The state also will provide insurance enrollment services for those who qualify, and telehealth options are available.
The Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection, 525 Oxford St., is the Connect to Cure location for Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. Before Connect to Cure, the organization was able to test for hepatitis C but then had to hope those who tested positive were able to find a physician willing to treat them.
“Now, with the grants, we’ve hired two specific hepatitis C coordinators and one hepatitis C tester,” Jeff Markley, executive director of Positive Resource Connection, told The Journal Gazette. “If somebody is diagnosed with hepatitis C, we can enroll them into services. We can help them get connected with the appropriate physician. We can help them get connected to health insurance.”
The most challenging aspect to organizations such as Positive Resource Connection is convincing those with hepatitis C that the diagnosis is real, Markley said.
“Even though you feel good, it’s in your best health interest to go through this 12-week oral medication program and get the cure,” he said. “Most insurance will help cover that. There’s assistance through pharmaceutical companies. We can help individuals to navigate that insurance journey to make sure that it gets covered.”
Many people with hepatitis C don’t have symptoms, don’t look or feel ill, and therefore don’t know they are infected. It can take several years, even decades, before symptoms emerge, Markley said.
Most people become infected with hepatitis C by sharing syringes used to inject drugs. But the virus also can be transmitted through unsterile instruments such as tattoo and body-piercing needles, or sharing glucose monitors, razors, nail clippers, toothbrushes and other items that might have come into contact with infected blood.
Any adult could have the life-threatening virus. That’s why it’s crucial all Hoosiers receive a hepatitis C virus test.
The CDC recommends all Americans older than 18 get screened at least once – and more frequently if they are in an at-risk category, such as those who inject drugs, are HIV positive, received blood-clotting concentrates before 1987, or had an organ transplant or blood transfusion before July 1992.
Markley and Thomas both said some primary-care physicians don’t test for hepatitis C. They suggest all adults with health insurance and a family practitioner ask for a virus screening.
Hepatitis C is 100% curable, but about 50% of those living with the virus don’t know they have it. If you or someone you know lacks health insurance, reach out to the Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection and get a hepatitis C virus test.
If you test positive, the sooner you know your status, the faster you can get connected with resources that can lead to a cure and prevent other serious health problems.
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.